Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (48-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (41-35) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster (4-2) versus the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (3-5).

Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves have won three of their last four games against the spread.

The Braves have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 41 (64.1%) of those contests.

Atlanta is 35-14 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored 414 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).

