How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's WNBA schedule has two quality competitions in store. Among those games is the New York Liberty playing the Atlanta Dream.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Atlanta Dream play the New York Liberty
The Liberty hope to pick up a road win at the Dream on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 5-6
- NYL Record: 7-3
- ATL Stats: 84.5 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (11th)
- NYL Stats: 85.6 PPG (second in WNBA), 79.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Cheyenne Parker (15.7 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.6 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -8
- NYL Odds to Win: -365
- ATL Odds to Win: +278
- Total: 170.5 points
The Los Angeles Sparks host the Dallas Wings
The Wings hit the road the Sparks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 5-7
- DAL Record: 6-6
- LAS Stats: 78.9 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- DAL Stats: 85.5 PPG (third in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.6 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.6 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (20.0 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1
- DAL Odds to Win: -115
- LAS Odds to Win: -107
- Total: 162.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.