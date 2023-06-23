Luke Weaver will start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 129 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .477 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.268).

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (404 total runs).

The Braves rank third in MLB with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.271).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start of the season.

His most recent time out was on Thursday, June 15 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Smith-Shawver will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.4 innings per appearance).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Rockies W 8-1 Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/22/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 6/23/2023 Reds - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds - Away Jared Shuster Luke Weaver 6/25/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Ben Lively 6/26/2023 Twins - Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins - Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kenta Maeda

