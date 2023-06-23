Friday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (48-26) versus the Cincinnati Reds (40-35) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.

The probable starters are AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) for the Braves and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 3-2-0 against the spread.

The Braves have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 41 (65.1%) of those contests.

This season Atlanta has won 30 of its 43 games, or 69.8%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 404 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).

Braves Schedule