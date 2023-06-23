Braves vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (48-26) versus the Cincinnati Reds (40-35) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.
The probable starters are AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) for the Braves and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.
Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Reds Player Props
|Braves vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 3-2-0 against the spread.
- The Braves have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 41 (65.1%) of those contests.
- This season Atlanta has won 30 of its 43 games, or 69.8%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored 404 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Jared Shuster vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 17
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold
|June 18
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
|June 20
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|June 22
|@ Phillies
|W 5-1
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|June 23
|@ Reds
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Luke Weaver
|June 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Luke Weaver
|June 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Ben Lively
|June 26
|Twins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray
|June 27
|Twins
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan
|June 28
|Twins
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kenta Maeda
