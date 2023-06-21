The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.412 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .341.

Arcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with one homer during his last games.

In 71.2% of his games this year (37 of 52), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (36.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3% of his plate appearances.

In 32.7% of his games this season, Arcia has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 23 games this season (44.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .359 AVG .316 .421 OBP .372 .495 SLG .481 8 XBH 7 3 HR 3 15 RBI 10 24/10 K/BB 14/7 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings