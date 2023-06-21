Michael Harris II and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (131 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on June 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .249 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Harris II will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer during his last games.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 29 of 51 games this year (56.9%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (13.7%).

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has an RBI in 11 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27.5% of his games this year (14 of 51), with two or more runs six times (11.8%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .263 AVG .237 .315 OBP .297 .425 SLG .376 7 XBH 7 3 HR 3 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 4 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings