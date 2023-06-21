The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Phillies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .271 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 13 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Rosario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .667 with five homers over the course of his last outings.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 40 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (17.5%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven in a run in 20 games this year (31.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 26 .275 AVG .267 .309 OBP .313 .519 SLG .533 15 XBH 13 8 HR 5 23 RBI 14 35/7 K/BB 20/6 0 SB 1

