Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Pillar is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 15 against the Rockies) he went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is hitting .271 with six doubles, six home runs and four walks.
- Pillar has gotten at least one hit in 52.8% of his games this season (19 of 36), with more than one hit six times (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Pillar has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (36.1%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (11.1%).
- In 14 games this year (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.237
|AVG
|.293
|.293
|OBP
|.300
|.474
|SLG
|.552
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|9
|12/3
|K/BB
|11/1
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Suarez (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.82 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.82 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
