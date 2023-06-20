Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Jacksonville Jaguars are 10th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2500.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -160
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Jaguars games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Jacksonville totaled 357.4 yards per game on offense last year (10th in NFL), and it surrendered 353.3 yards per game (24th) on defense.
- The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.
- Jacksonville won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.
- The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC as a whole.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.
- In addition, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.
- Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).
- Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
