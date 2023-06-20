The Atlanta Dream (5-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Dallas Wings (5-6) on Tuesday, June 20 at College Park Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Dream's most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 100-94 victory against the Fever.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6.0 2.4 3.8 Danielle Robinson Out Knee 4.5 1.5 2.0

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Dream vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream Player Leaders

Allisha Gray paces the Dream in scoring (18.7 points per game), and produces 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. She also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Cheyenne Parker is posting a team-leading 7.9 rebounds per contest. And she is contributing 15.8 points and 1.7 assists, making 50.4% of her shots from the floor (10th in WNBA).

Rhyne Howard gets the Dream 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. She also posts 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nia Coffey is averaging 5.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 42.2% of her shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range (sixth in WNBA), with 1.2 triples per contest.

Haley Jones tops the Dream in assists (3.4 per game), and averages 5.9 points and 3.9 rebounds. She also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dream vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -3.5 172.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.