Spencer Strider will toe the rubber for the Atlanta Braves (46-26) on Tuesday, June 20 versus the Philadelphia Phillies (38-34), who will answer with Ranger Suarez. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Braves (-150). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (7-2, 4.23 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (1-2, 3.82 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-150) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Ozzie Albies hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 40, or 64.5%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 29-13 record (winning 69% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 8-2 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Phillies have been victorious in 10, or 40%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Phillies have a mark of 1-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Phillies had a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 2-5-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Kevin Pillar 1.5 (-105) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Austin Riley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +425 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.