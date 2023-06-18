The Atlanta Dream (4-5) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning run at the Indiana Fever (4-6) on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Dream vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSO

Dream vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 84 Fever 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Dream vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Atlanta is 5-3-0 this season.

Atlanta has played games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream are the third-best team in the WNBA in points scored (84 per game) but second-worst in points allowed (85.7).

Atlanta is the second-best team in the league in rebounds per game (37.2) but third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.1).

In 2023, the Dream are second-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (16.1 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (13).

At 7.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc, the Dream are seventh and fourth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2023, the Dream are sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.6 per game) and sixth in defensive 3-point percentage (32.7%).

Atlanta attempts 70.0% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 30.0% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Atlanta's buckets are 2-pointers, and 24.1% are 3-pointers.

