Held from June 15-18, Denny McCarthy will compete in the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

Denny McCarthy Insights

McCarthy has finished better than par nine times and shot 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

McCarthy has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five tournaments, McCarthy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 23 -7 277 0 20 2 6 $5.7M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

McCarthy has one top-10 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 25th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

McCarthy finished seventh in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,423 yards, 164 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course McCarthy has played i the last year (7,251 yards) is 172 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,423).

McCarthy's Last Time Out

McCarthy was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 56th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 92nd percentile on par 4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 56 holes.

McCarthy shot better than 77% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.72.

McCarthy shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, McCarthy carded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.3).

McCarthy had more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 4.5 on the 56 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that most recent competition, McCarthy's performance on the 56 par-4s included a bogey or worse 19 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

McCarthy finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, McCarthy recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.7.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards McCarthy Odds to Win: +10000

