The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II will take the field against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.7 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 118 home runs in total.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB with a .470 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank second in the majors with a .265 batting average.

Atlanta is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (371 total).

The Braves rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .335.

The Braves' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.279).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (4-1) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Elder is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the season.

Elder will look to last five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Charlie Morton Mason Englert 6/14/2023 Tigers W 10-7 Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Dylan Dodd Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies W 8-1 Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies - Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies - Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/21/2023 Phillies - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Aaron Nola 6/22/2023 Phillies - Away Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 6/23/2023 Reds - Away Bryce Elder Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.