Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .643 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 92 hits and an OBP of .403 to go with a slugging percentage of .576. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 53 of 69 games this season (76.8%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (40.6%).
- In 21.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.0% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (58.0%), including 17 games with multiple runs (24.6%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.313
|AVG
|.351
|.383
|OBP
|.425
|.479
|SLG
|.679
|17
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|12
|18
|RBI
|27
|21/17
|K/BB
|19/16
|15
|SB
|14
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lamet (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 10.80 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 10.80 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .362 to his opponents.
