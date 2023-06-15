Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .694 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks.
- He ranks 80th in batting average, 116th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 68 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.5% of those games.
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (20.6%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this year (25 of 68), with two or more RBI 14 times (20.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 39.7% of his games this season (27 of 68), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.218
|AVG
|.298
|.281
|OBP
|.346
|.383
|SLG
|.597
|9
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|25
|24/11
|K/BB
|16/8
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.13).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.91), 43rd in WHIP (1.263), and 62nd in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
