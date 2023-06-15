MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, June 15
For Thursday's MLB action, here is a list of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Johan Oviedo's Pirates and Marcus Stroman's Cubs.
Keep reading to find the expected starters for every game on the docket for June 15.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Blue Jays at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (5-2) when the teams play Thursday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|BAL: Wells
|13 (66.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (75 IP)
|4.34
|ERA
|3.24
|8.7
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -135
- TOR Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Orioles
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (4-3) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will counter with Paul Blackburn (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs Thursday.
|TB: Bradley
|OAK: Blackburn
|8 (38.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (15 IP)
|4.19
|ERA
|3.60
|12.1
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Rays at Athletics
- TB Odds to Win: -200
- OAK Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rays at Athletics
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (5-5) to the hill as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Ryne Nelson (3-3) when the teams play on Thursday.
|PHI: Nola
|ARI: Nelson
|14 (88 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (67.1 IP)
|4.60
|ERA
|4.95
|8.6
|K/9
|5.5
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Diamondbacks
- PHI Odds to Win: -135
- ARI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (3-5) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will give the start to Sonny Gray (4-1) when the clubs play Thursday.
|DET: Boyd
|MIN: Gray
|12 (58.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (72 IP)
|5.86
|ERA
|2.12
|8.6
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -210
- DET Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Twins
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-7) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will hand the ball to AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) when the teams meet on Thursday.
|COL: Freeland
|ATL: Smith-Shawver
|14 (76 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (7.2 IP)
|3.91
|ERA
|0.00
|5.8
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Oviedo (3-5) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will look to Stroman (7-4) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|CHC: Stroman
|13 (71.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (85.2 IP)
|4.16
|ERA
|2.42
|7.9
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -140
- PIT Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (5-2) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Nathan Eovaldi (9-2) when the teams play on Thursday.
|LAA: Ohtani
|TEX: Eovaldi
|13 (76 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (86.2 IP)
|3.43
|ERA
|2.49
|12.1
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -145
- LAA Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Angels at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-5) to the bump as they take on the Astros, who will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (7-1) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.
|WSH: Gore
|HOU: Javier
|13 (69 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (74.2 IP)
|4.04
|ERA
|3.13
|10.8
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -225
- WSH Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (3-2) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Ryan Weathers (1-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.
|CLE: Allen
|SD: Weathers
|9 (51.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (38.1 IP)
|3.31
|ERA
|5.17
|8.9
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -145
- CLE Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Padres
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound as they face the Dodgers, who will give the start to Michael Grove (0-2) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|CHW: Cease
|LAD: Grove
|14 (74 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (25 IP)
|4.38
|ERA
|8.28
|9.9
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -150
- CHW Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
