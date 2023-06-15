Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -160
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, eight Jaguars games hit the over.
- Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Last year the Jaguars were 5-3 at home and 4-5 away.
- As a favorite last season Jacksonville had just two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).
- Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.
- Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- On defense last year, Foyesade Oluokun helped lead the charge with 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
