On Tuesday the Florida Panthers go on the road to square off against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-1 lead in the series. The Golden Knights have -175 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+145).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-175) Panthers (+145) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for BetMGM today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline 20 times this season, and have gone 15-5 in those games.

Vegas has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 63.6%.

In 59 of 103 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have been an underdog 17 times, and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.

Florida is 7-1 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The Panthers have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 72 of 102 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 288 (6th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with BetMGM.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas went over in five of its past 10 contests.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 5.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

On defense, the Golden Knights have given up 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has hit the over in three of its last 10 outings.

The Panthers have averaged a total of 6 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

Over their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 6.1 goals, 3.3 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.

The Panthers' 272 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.