The Atlanta Braves (40-25) and the Detroit Tigers (26-37) will match up in the series opener on Monday, June 12 at Comerica Park, with Charlie Morton starting for the Braves and Reese Olson toeing the rubber for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Braves are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+180).

Braves vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.89 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Braves and Tigers matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 10-4 (winning 71.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have come away with 20 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 3-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.