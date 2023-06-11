The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks while batting .227.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Olson has gotten a hit in 39 of 64 games this year (60.9%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (20.3%).

He has hit a home run in 23.4% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his chances at the plate.

Olson has had at least one RBI in 40.6% of his games this season (26 of 64), with more than one RBI 11 times (17.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 53.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (17.2%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .228 AVG .226 .353 OBP .346 .488 SLG .487 15 XBH 13 9 HR 8 21 RBI 22 41/24 K/BB 45/20 1 SB 0

