Dream vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 11
One game after putting up 41 points in a 94-77 win over the Aces, DeWanna Bonner will lead the Connecticut Sun (7-2) into a matchup with the Atlanta Dream (2-4). The game is on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Sun matchup.
Dream vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-2.5)
|162.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Sun (-1.5)
|162.5
|-140
|+105
Dream vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have covered three times in matchups with a spread this season.
- The Dream have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Atlanta has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of times this season.
- In the Dream's chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
