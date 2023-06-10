From June 8-11, Taylor Pendrith will take to the course at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada to compete in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. It's a par-72 that spans 7,264 yards, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Pendrith at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Pendrith has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Pendrith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Pendrith has had an average finish of 40th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Pendrith has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 38 -4 281 0 19 1 3 $2.2M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Pendrith placed 43rd in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 7,264 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Pendrith has played in the past year has been 73 yards longer than the 7,264 yards Oakdale Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith was in the 28th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which landed him in the 30th percentile among all competitors.

Pendrith was better than 53% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Pendrith carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Pendrith carded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.3).

Pendrith's four birdies or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the field average of 4.5.

At that most recent competition, Pendrith's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Pendrith finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.8.

The field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday averaged 1.7 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Pendrith finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Pendrith Odds to Win: +8000

