Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .235 with six doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

Ozuna is batting .353 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 58.3% of his 48 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (22.9%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven home a run in 17 games this season (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 19 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 21 .247 AVG .219 .311 OBP .321 .474 SLG .493 10 XBH 8 6 HR 6 15 RBI 12 28/9 K/BB 16/11 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings