The Atlanta Braves (39-24) will lean on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (25-37) at Truist Park on Saturday, June 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Braves (-185). The game's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (2-2, 4.99 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (3-4, 3.66 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 53 times and won 33, or 62.3%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 15-4 (winning 78.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 39.3%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 9-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Austin Riley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135) Matt Olson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

