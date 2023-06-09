Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Mets.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .234 with six doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.
- Ozuna will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer during his last games.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 47 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.3% of them.
- He has homered in 23.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has an RBI in 16 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (40.4%), including three multi-run games (6.4%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 20th, 1.418 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
