How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Truist Park against AJ Smith-Shawver, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are third in MLB action with 105 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .472.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.265).
- Atlanta is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (323 total).
- The Braves are third in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Braves' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.280).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Smith-Shawver will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 20-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Josiah Gray
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Reese Olson
|6/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Michael Lorenzen
