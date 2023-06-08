Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center showcases the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 8, airing on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are on top 2-0 in the series. Oddsmakers list the Golden Knights as the underdog in this matchup, giving them +100 moneyline odds against the Panthers (-120).
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-120
|+100
|-
|BetMGM
|-120
|+100
|6
|PointsBet
|-120
|+100
|6
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|How to Watch Panthers vs Golden Knights
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 59 of 101 games this season.
- The Panthers have won 60.9% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (14-9).
- The Golden Knights have been made the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent 14 times.
- Florida is 13-7 (winning 65.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.
- Vegas has 18 games this season playing as the underdog by +100 or longer, and is 13-5 in those contests.
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+135)
|3.5 (-110)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+120)
|1.5 (-167)
|Sam Bennett
|0.5 (+140)
|0.5 (-149)
|3.5 (+100)
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (+115)
|2.5 (+135)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+190)
|0.5 (+100)
|1.5 (-182)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+155)
|0.5 (+115)
|2.5 (+135)
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|3-7-0
|6.1
|2.4
|2.5
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-1-1
|0-0
|6-3-1
|5.9
|4.2
|2.1
