Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will aim to out-hit Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third-best in MLB play with 100 total home runs.

Atlanta's .465 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Braves have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.261).

Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (310 total runs).

The Braves are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Braves' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.268).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Strider is aiming to earn his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Strider will look to last five or more innings for his 13th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 12 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets W 7-5 Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka MacKenzie Gore 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka Trevor Williams 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jake Irvin 6/12/2023 Tigers - Away Charlie Morton Reese Olson 6/13/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.