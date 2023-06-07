Nuggets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|214.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have gone over 214.5 combined points in 67 of 82 games this season.
- The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 13.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Denver has won 40 of its 53 games, or 75.5%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 52 games this season that finished with a combined score over 214.5 points.
- Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.
- The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|67
|81.7%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|52
|63.4%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, Denver has performed better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The Nuggets put up six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Denver is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- Four of the Heat's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|29-28
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|10-10
|41-41
Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
