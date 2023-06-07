Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Wednesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Mets have +110 odds to win. A 9-run over/under is listed in the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -135 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves are 2-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have compiled a 30-20 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Atlanta has a record of 26-12 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (68.4% winning percentage).

The Braves have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 60 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-25-3).

The Braves have covered 44.4% of their games this season, going 4-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-14 20-10 11-8 25-16 26-19 10-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.