Novak Djokovic (No. 3 ranking) will take on Karen Khachanov (No. 11) in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Tuesday, June 6.

Djokovic is the favorite (-1100) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Khachanov, who is +650.

Novak Djokovic vs. Karen Khachanov Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 6 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Novak Djokovic vs. Karen Khachanov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 91.7% chance to win.

Novak Djokovic Karen Khachanov -1100 Odds to Win Match +650 +170 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 64 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36

Novak Djokovic vs. Karen Khachanov Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 94-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday, Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals.

Khachanov took home the win 1-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 versus Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Djokovic has played 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 25.3 games per match.

Djokovic has played 12 matches on clay over the past year, and 26.3 games per match.

Khachanov is averaging 25.9 games per match through his 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 53.2% of those games.

Khachanov has averaged 22.9 games per match and 10.0 games per set through 14 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

In six head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Djokovic has a 6-0 record against Khachanov. Their most recent match, at the Rolex Paris Masters on November 3, 2022, was taken by Djokovic 6-4, 6-1.

Djokovic and Khachanov have matched up in 14 sets against each other, with Djokovic claiming 13 of them.

Djokovic and Khachanov have squared off in 127 total games, and Djokovic has won more often, capturing 83 of them.

In their six matches against each other, Djokovic and Khachanov are averaging 21.2 games and 2.3 sets.

