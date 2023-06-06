Karolina Muchova (No. 43 ranking) will meet Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 333) in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Tuesday, June 6.

Against the underdog Pavlyuchenkova (+135), Muchova is the favorite (-165) to make it to the femifinals.

Karolina Muchova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 6 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Karolina Muchova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has a 62.3% chance to win.

Karolina Muchova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -165 Odds to Win Match +135 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Karolina Muchova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Muchova advanced past No. 134-ranked Elina Avanesyan, 6-4, 6-3.

Pavlyuchenkova beat Elise Mertens 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Muchova has played 21.2 games per match in her 35 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Muchova has played six matches over the past year, totaling 23.7 games per match while winning 53.5% of games.

Pavlyuchenkova has averaged 20.0 games per match in her 12 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.3% of the games.

On clay, Pavlyuchenkova has played seven matches and averaged 19.6 games per match and 8.6 games per set.

Pavlyuchenkova has taken down Muchova two times in three matchups. Muchova took their most recent match 7-5, 6-3 in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon on July 3, 2021.

Pavlyuchenkova and Muchova have matched up in seven sets against on another, with Pavlyuchenkova winning four of them.

Pavlyuchenkova and Muchova have matched up for 77 total games, and Pavlyuchenkova has won more often, claiming 40 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Muchova and Pavlyuchenkova are averaging 25.7 games and 2.3 sets.

