Elina Svitolina will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6.

Sabalenka is favored (-500) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Svitolina, who is +360.

Elina Svitolina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 6 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Elina Svitolina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has an 83.3% chance to win.

Elina Svitolina Aryna Sabalenka +360 Odds to Win Match -500 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +275 21.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 39.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.5

Elina Svitolina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 9-ranked Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 7-6 on Sunday, Svitolina reached the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Sabalenka clinched a victory against No. 30-ranked Sloane Stephens, winning 7-6, 6-4.

Svitolina has played 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.1 games per match.

On clay, Svitolina has played 12 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.1 games per match while winning 54.2% of games.

In her 59 matches in the past year across all court types, Sabalenka is averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 57.1% of those games.

Sabalenka has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.0 games per set through 11 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

In two head-to-head matches, Svitolina and Sabalenka have split 1-1. Svitolina took their most recent battle on September 25, 2020, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Svitolina and Sabalenka have matched up well, each claiming three of six sets versus the other.

Svitolina has taken 27 games (50.9% win rate) against Sabalenka, who has secured 26 games.

In their two matches against each other, Svitolina and Sabalenka are averaging 26.5 games and three sets.

