The Atlanta Braves (35-24) and the New York Mets (30-30) will clash on Tuesday, June 6 at Truist Park, with Bryce Elder pitching for the Braves and Carlos Carrasco taking the mound for the Mets. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Mets are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-165). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.92 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (2-2, 5.74 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 29, or 59.2%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a record of 14-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Mets have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mets have played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Mets had a record of 2-1.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Austin Riley 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

