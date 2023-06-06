The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson head into the first of a three-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third-best in MLB play with 97 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in MLB, slugging .461.

The Braves are eighth in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.0 runs per game (297 total runs).

The Braves' .330 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.

The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 12 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.276).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 1.92 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Elder is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Elder will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 12th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka MacKenzie Gore 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka Trevor Williams 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jake Irvin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.