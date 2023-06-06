How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson head into the first of a three-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Tuesday at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank third-best in MLB play with 97 total home runs.
- Atlanta is second in MLB, slugging .461.
- The Braves are eighth in MLB with a .259 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.0 runs per game (297 total runs).
- The Braves' .330 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
- The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 12 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.276).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 1.92 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Elder is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Elder will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 12th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Trevor Williams
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Jake Irvin
