Carlos Carrasco takes the mound for the New York Mets on Tuesday at Truist Park against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets +140 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game is set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -165 +140 10 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Braves are 3-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 49 total times this season. They've gone 29-20 in those games.

Atlanta has gone 14-7 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Atlanta has played in 59 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-24-3).

The Braves have a 4-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 20-10 11-8 24-16 25-19 10-5

