Tuesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (35-24) and the New York Mets (30-30) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on June 6.

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.74 ERA).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Braves have a record of 3-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • The Braves have won 29, or 59.2%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • This season Atlanta has won 14 of its 21 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 297 total runs this season.
  • The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 30 @ Athletics L 2-1 Bryce Elder vs JP Sears
May 31 @ Athletics W 4-2 Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian
June 2 @ Diamondbacks L 3-2 Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly
June 3 @ Diamondbacks W 5-2 Spencer Strider vs Ryne Nelson
June 4 @ Diamondbacks W 8-5 Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
June 6 Mets - Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco
June 7 Mets - Charlie Morton vs Max Scherzer
June 8 Mets - Spencer Strider vs Justin Verlander
June 9 Nationals - Mike Soroka vs MacKenzie Gore
June 10 Nationals - Mike Soroka vs Trevor Williams
June 11 Nationals - Bryce Elder vs Jake Irvin

