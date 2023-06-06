Tuesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (35-24) and the New York Mets (30-30) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on June 6.

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.74 ERA).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have a record of 3-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 29, or 59.2%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 14 of its 21 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 297 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule