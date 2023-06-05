The Miami Marlins (32-28) bring a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Kansas City Royals (18-41) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Carlos Hernandez (0-3, 4.76 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (1-2, 4.22 ERA) vs Hernandez - KC (0-3, 4.76 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins will send Garrett (1-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 4.22, a 4.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.313.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Hernandez

Hernandez (0-3) makes the start for the Royals, his third of the season.

His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw a third of an inning against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has a 4.76 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .236 against him over his 24 appearances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.