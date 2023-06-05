Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Royals on June 5, 2023
Player props are listed for Luis Arraez and Vinnie Pasquantino, among others, when the Miami Marlins host the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Garrett Stats
- The Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Garrett has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|May. 31
|5.1
|2
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 25
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|at Giants
|May. 20
|6.1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|1
|vs. Reds
|May. 14
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|5.1
|7
|4
|4
|6
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 80 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .392/.445/.485 slash line on the season.
- Arraez has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .556 with three doubles, two walks and seven RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 3
|5-for-5
|1
|0
|5
|8
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 11 doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 36 RBI (53 total hits).
- He's slashed .245/.326/.532 so far this year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 4
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 3
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Padres
|May. 31
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 16 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 26 RBI (56 total hits).
- He's slashing .255/.335/.450 on the season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Cardinals
|May. 29
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has put up 56 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 18 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .233/.269/.425 on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Cardinals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
