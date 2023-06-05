Jonathan Davis and the Miami Marlins will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 24th in MLB action with 56 total home runs.

Miami is 18th in MLB, slugging .399.

The Marlins are sixth in MLB with a .261 batting average.

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (233 total, 3.9 per game).

The Marlins are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Marlins strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Miami has a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.327).

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 60 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 168 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 24th in MLB with a .384 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 229 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.416 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Braxton Garrett (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Garrett heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Garrett will try to build on a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Carlos Hernandez to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw a third of an inning, giving up four earned runs while allowing three hits to the Colorado Rockies.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Padres W 2-1 Home Braxton Garrett Blake Snell 6/1/2023 Padres L 10-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Joe Musgrove 6/2/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Home Edward Cabrera Shintaro Fujinami 6/3/2023 Athletics W 12-1 Home Eury Pérez Luis Medina 6/4/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Sandy Alcantara Paul Blackburn 6/5/2023 Royals - Home Braxton Garrett Carlos Hernandez 6/6/2023 Royals - Home Jesús Luzardo Zack Greinke 6/7/2023 Royals - Home Edward Cabrera Jordan Lyles 6/9/2023 White Sox - Away Eury Pérez Dylan Cease 6/10/2023 White Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Michael Kopech 6/11/2023 White Sox - Away Braxton Garrett Lucas Giolito

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Cardinals W 7-0 Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer - 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.