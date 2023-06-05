Marlins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 5
Monday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (32-28) versus the Kansas City Royals (18-41) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 5.
The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Carlos Hernandez (0-3, 4.76 ERA).
Marlins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Marlins have won three of their last five games against the spread.
- This season, the Marlins have won 14 out of the 23 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Miami has a record of 5-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 233 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
Royals Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Royals' record against the spread is 3-4-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those games).
- The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win six times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (229 total, 3.9 per game).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Blake Snell
|June 1
|Padres
|L 10-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs Joe Musgrove
|June 2
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Edward Cabrera vs Shintaro Fujinami
|June 3
|Athletics
|W 12-1
|Eury Pérez vs Luis Medina
|June 4
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Sandy Alcantara vs Paul Blackburn
|June 5
|Royals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Carlos Hernandez
|June 6
|Royals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zack Greinke
|June 7
|Royals
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Lyles
|June 9
|@ White Sox
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Dylan Cease
|June 10
|@ White Sox
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Michael Kopech
|June 11
|@ White Sox
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Lucas Giolito
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 7-0
|Josh Staumont vs Adam Wainwright
|May 30
|@ Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Zack Greinke vs Miles Mikolas
|June 2
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Chase Anderson
|June 3
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Daniel Lynch vs Austin Gomber
|June 4
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Brady Singer vs Kyle Freeland
|June 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|Carlos Hernandez vs Braxton Garrett
|June 6
|@ Marlins
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 7
|@ Marlins
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Edward Cabrera
|June 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Wells
|June 10
|@ Orioles
|-
|Brady Singer vs TBA
|June 11
|@ Orioles
|-
|TBA vs Kyle Gibson
