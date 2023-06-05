Monday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (32-28) versus the Kansas City Royals (18-41) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 5.

The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Carlos Hernandez (0-3, 4.76 ERA).

Marlins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have won three of their last five games against the spread.

This season, the Marlins have won 14 out of the 23 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.

Miami has a record of 5-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 233 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).

Royals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Royals' record against the spread is 3-4-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those games).

The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win six times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (229 total, 3.9 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 31 Padres W 2-1 Braxton Garrett vs Blake Snell June 1 Padres L 10-1 Jesús Luzardo vs Joe Musgrove June 2 Athletics W 4-0 Edward Cabrera vs Shintaro Fujinami June 3 Athletics W 12-1 Eury Pérez vs Luis Medina June 4 Athletics W 7-5 Sandy Alcantara vs Paul Blackburn June 5 Royals - Braxton Garrett vs Carlos Hernandez June 6 Royals - Jesús Luzardo vs Zack Greinke June 7 Royals - Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Lyles June 9 @ White Sox - Eury Pérez vs Dylan Cease June 10 @ White Sox - Sandy Alcantara vs Michael Kopech June 11 @ White Sox - Braxton Garrett vs Lucas Giolito

Royals Schedule