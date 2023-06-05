Player props are available for Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk, among others, when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Eichel is one of Vegas' leading contributors (66 total points), having put up 27 goals and 39 assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 2 2 2 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 27 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 1 1 7 at Stars May. 23 0 1 1 0

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Chandler Stephenson is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists) to the team.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 1 1 1 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 27 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars May. 23 0 0 0 0

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

Jonathan Marchessault's 57 points this season have come via 28 goals and 29 assists.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jun. 3 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 29 1 0 1 2 vs. Stars May. 27 0 2 2 3 at Stars May. 25 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 23 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

Tkachuk's 109 points are pivotal for Florida. He has 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 2 0 2 4 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 4 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 0 1 3

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has posted 78 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 3 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 1 2 3

