Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .273 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 75 hits and an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .563.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 75.9% of his 58 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.7%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Acuna has had an RBI in 22 games this year (37.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 56.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (24.1%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (79.3%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (41.4%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (65.5%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (34.5%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (48.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen (7-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.72), 15th in WHIP (1.032), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
