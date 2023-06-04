Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia is hitting .313 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Arcia has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has homered in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 37), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arcia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (27.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.1%).
  • In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
.364 AVG .304
.432 OBP .333
.545 SLG .478
4 XBH 2
1 HR 1
6 RBI 2
9/3 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 17
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (76.5%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (7-2) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.72), 15th in WHIP (1.032), and 17th in K/9 (10.2).
