The Denver Nuggets (53-29) play the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Bam Adebayo of the Heat are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Jokic, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

On Thursday, the Nuggets beat the Heat 104-93, led by Jokic with 27 points. Adebayo was the high scorer for the losing team with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 27 10 14 1 1 1 Jamal Murray 26 6 10 1 0 2 Aaron Gordon 16 6 1 0 1 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 26 13 5 0 0 0 Gabe Vincent 19 2 5 0 1 5 Haywood Highsmith 18 2 0 2 1 2

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray puts up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler paces the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and puts up 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus gives the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 32.1 12.8 11.8 1.2 1.2 1.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 22.9 7.5 6.3 2.3 0.6 0.9 Jamal Murray DEN 27.1 5.5 6.1 1.9 0.3 2.5 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.1 9.4 3.9 0.9 0.6 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14 8.9 2 0.3 0.8 2.9 Caleb Martin MIA 15.7 5.7 1.6 0.9 0.5 2.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.