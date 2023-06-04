The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they ready for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Ball Arena on Sunday, June 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

The teams play once again after the Nuggets beat the Heat 104-93 Thursday. In the Nuggets' win, Nikola Jokic put up 27 points (and added 10 rebounds and 14 assists), while Bam Adebayo scored 26 in the loss for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Questionable Foot 6.5 4.3 0.7 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Illness 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver has a 48-13 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been racking up 115.4 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Heat are averaging 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 105.6 points per contest.

Miami hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8 216.5

