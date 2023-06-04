How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 2
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are meeting in the NBA Finals, with Game 2 next to come.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
- Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Heat Prediction
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The Nuggets record six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- Denver has a 48-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Miami is 20-7 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Miami has put together a 22-8 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have performed better at home this year, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game on the road.
- Denver cedes 109.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115.3 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this year, draining 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). Defensively they give up 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than on the road (109.3).
- At home Miami is conceding 110.2 points per game, 0.9 more than it is away (109.3).
- At home the Heat are averaging 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23.8).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Questionable
|Foot
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Illness
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.