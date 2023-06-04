The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are meeting in the NBA Finals, with Game 2 next to come.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.

In games Denver shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets record six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Denver has a 48-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Miami is 20-7 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 22-8 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have performed better at home this year, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game on the road.

Denver cedes 109.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115.3 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this year, draining 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). Defensively they give up 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than on the road (109.3).

At home Miami is conceding 110.2 points per game, 0.9 more than it is away (109.3).

At home the Heat are averaging 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries