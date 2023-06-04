The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are doing battle in the NBA Finals, with Game 2 on tap.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 8.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up 222.3 points per game combined, 5.8 more points than the total for this matchup.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 27.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 26.5 -105 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -115 16.3 Bruce Brown 10.5 +105 11.5

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -699 -5000 Heat +500 -

