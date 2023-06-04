Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 2
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 8-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8)
- Pick OU:
Over (216.5)
- The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.
- As an 8-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 11-12-1 ATS record Denver puts up as an 8-point favorite.
- Denver and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end, it gives up 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 treys per contest.
- Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond the arc (27.1%).
Heat Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the NBA offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best defensively (109.8 points conceded).
- This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.
- The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.
