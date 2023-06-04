The Denver Nuggets are 8-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8)

Heat (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.

As an 8-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 11-12-1 ATS record Denver puts up as an 8-point favorite.

Denver and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end, it gives up 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 treys per contest.

Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond the arc (27.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the NBA offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best defensively (109.8 points conceded).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.

The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

