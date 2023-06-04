The Denver Nuggets are 8-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8)
  • Pick OU: Over (216.5)
  • The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.
  • As an 8-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 11-12-1 ATS record Denver puts up as an 8-point favorite.
  • Denver and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
  • The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end, it gives up 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
  • With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 treys per contest.
  • Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond the arc (27.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

  • In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the NBA offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best defensively (109.8 points conceded).
  • This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.
  • The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
  • In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

